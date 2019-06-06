Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy needs credible, mid-term plan for reducing debt - ECB's Draghi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:59am EDT

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Italy needs a credible plan for reducing its public debt over the medium term, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, dismissing the idea of it issuing small-denomination "mini-BOT" bonds to pay suppliers.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Italy is in breach of EU fiscal rules because of its growing debt, having made little progress in addressing EU recommendations and having backtracked on structural reforms.

"The Italian government will produce a medium-term plan for reducing debt-to-GDP ratios," Draghi told a news conference after an ECB policy meeting in the Lithuanian capital.

"I don't think it's going to be asked for a rapid decline in debt-to-GDP. We all know that to make the debt-to-GDP decline fast is impossible," he said.

"So it's going to be a medium-term plan, which however has to be credible. Credibility is measured by how it is designed, planned and the actions that will follow."

One proposal within Italy has rattled some analysts: the Italian Parliament recently approved a motion urging the government to consider issuing small-denomination bonds to pay suppliers.

Analysts said such so-called "mini-BOTs" could be an attempt to make room for more government spending or even establish a parallel currency, which would be illegal under European Union rules.

Draghi dismissed the idea as either an illegal form of currency, or yet more debt.

"About mini-BOTs: They are either money -- and then they're illegal -- or they're debt, and then that stock goes up. I'll stop here. The reading that markets have of these mini-BOTs doesn't seem to be very positive," Draghi said.

"It's either money or debt, and I don't think there is a third possibility."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa, Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aCanada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in April -- Update
DJ
10:18aHENRY CUELLAR : Rep. Cuellar Secures $110 Million for Cattle Health in FY20 Agriculture Appropriations Bill
PU
10:18aWORLD BANK : Supports Fiscal and Climate Resilience in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Commerce Minister to Lead Indian Delegation for G20 Ministerial Meeting in Japan
PU
10:18aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of conversion of the Foreign Currencies relating to Imported and Export Goods notified
PU
10:14aIndia Cuts Key Lending Rate as Economic Growth Slows -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:13aCATIE CENTRO AGRONÓMICO TROPICAL DE INVES : Jalisco producers exchanged experiences to apply good livestock practices in their ranches
PU
10:12aU.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in April--Update
DJ
10:02aNPM, INC. : Catches Malware Attempt, Helps Komodo Protect $13M in Cryptocurrency Assets
BU
10:01aECB sets conditions for securing loans at rebate rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
4CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations
5CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About