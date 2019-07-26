Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy picks Deloitte to set up 500 million-euro real estate fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 10:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has picked the consulting firm Deloitte as its financial adviser in setting up a 500 million-euro real estate fund in an effort to squeeze money out of the property it owns, an official told Reuters on Friday.

Invimit, an asset-management company owned by Italy's economy ministry, will team up with Deloitte to create the fund, which will be called Dante. Its assets will be public properties in city centers that are already rented out or soon will be. Legal firm DLA Piper will also act as adviser.

Italy plans to raise 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) from the sale and rental of its properties in 2019 and 300 million euros in the following two years.

Invimit is required to contribute 610 million euros, 500 million through the Dante fund and 110 million through the direct sale of properties.

"We expect to become the hub for investors who want to enter the public real estate market in Italy", Invimit CEO Giovanna Della Posta told Reuters.

Under European Union budget rules, property disposals reduce both public debt and deficit. They will help Italy to meet a 2019 budget deficit goal of 2% of its gross domestic product that it agreed with the European Commission earlier this month.

The Treasury is expected to approve a decree to regulate the fund next week. After that, Invimit will organize a roadshow to sell shares in the Dante fund to domestic and foreign investors.

"We aim to close the placement at the beginning of October," Della Posta said, adding she was confident the fund would offer an interesting return on investment.

(The refiled story fixes typo in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aSTANDARDS COUNCIL OF CANADA : SCC accreditation supports effort to minimize emissions from international air travel
PU
11:46aChina's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO
RE
11:45aCloud company Datadog hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
11:43aIMF says launches 'open, merit-based' search for new leader
RE
11:42aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Even if Fed cut is a given, Powell seen as wild card for stock market
RE
11:40aFitch affirms South Africa credit rating but downgrades outlook
RE
11:40aSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Advocate for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Comments on Slowing GDP Growth
PU
11:39aEuropean panel okays GW Pharma cannabis drug for epilepsy
RE
11:38aGW Pharma cannabis drug wins European panel OK
RE
11:37aN.Y. Fed model raises U.S. third quarter GDP view above 2%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group