Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's 2019 budget wins Senate approval amid outcry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 11:49am CET
FILE PHOTO: Italy's 5-Star Movement rally in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government won a gruelling vote of confidence on its 2019 budget in the upper house in the early hours of Sunday, as it races to get the package approved before a year-end deadline.

The budget now has to be approved by the lower house of parliament by Dec 31 so it can take effect from the start of the new year.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League won the vote 167-78, with three abstentions.

Last Wednesday, the European Commission reached a deal with Italy over its 2019 budget after months of verbal sparring, avoiding disciplinary steps against Rome.

But the changes led to extensive re-drafting, and on Saturday a final text only arrived in the Senate at the last minute, triggering uproar from opposition lawmakers.

The Democratic Party said it would ask a top Italian court to rule on the constitutionality of the move, claiming there had been no time to debate the law in detail.

"The budget law is a joke," former Prime Minister and PD member Matteo Renzi said on Saturday.

But on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Facebook that reaching a deal with the EU had inevitably meant more time had been needed to get the measures before parliament.

"I am counting on the budget being finally approved on December 27-28," he said.

The populist ruling coalition unveiled an expansionary budget in October which included a projected deficit of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, up from 1.8 percent this year, to help fund welfare and tax reform measures.

In a compromise with Brussels, it then narrowed its deficit forecast for next year to 2.04 percent of GDP while lowering its economic growth outlook to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent.

On Saturday, Bundesbank President and European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said the compromise weakened Brussels' hand in pressing members of the euro zone to stick to the bloc's fiscal rules.

In Italy, if budgets are not approved by Dec 31, then automatic provisional financing for the state kicks in.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pUAE - oil producers will have extraordinary meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
12:46pIraq oil minister willing to extend agreement on oil production cuts in April
RE
12:28pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:27pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:24pChina considers unified foreign investment law - Xinhua
RE
12:16pUAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
RE
11:49aItaly's 2019 budget wins Senate approval amid outcry
RE
09:09aIraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
RE
08:40aQATARGAS OPERATING : reiterates commitment to premier national development at annual CEO Forum
PU
08:35aETIHAD AIRWAYS : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Massimiliano Allegri demanding even more from table-topp..
4Iraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
5UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.