Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's BPER to play active role in banking consolidation after Intesa-UBI deal - CEO to paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Intesa San Paolo bank logo is seen at the headquater in Turin

Italy's BPER Banca will play an active role in the country's banking consolidation after the acquisition of branches of UBI Banca, a part of Intesa Sanpaolo's planned takeover of UBI, the chief executive of BPER said on Thursday.

"In the next months we will be busy in the deal over the 532 UBI branches which, size-wise, is like buying a bank. Then we believe that we can play an active role in the (banking) consolidation," BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Vandelli said that the bank planned to launch in the second half of September the capital hike needed for the branch acquisition, an operation which would take several months.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Giulia Segreti)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -0.93% 2.549 Delayed Quote.-43.14%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.46% 1.8762 Delayed Quote.-20.11%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -0.40% 3.718 Delayed Quote.27.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Continue Steady Recovery in August -GfK
DJ
02:09aItaly's BPER to play active role in banking consolidation after Intesa-UBI deal - CEO to paper
RE
02:03aOil inches up, but concerns over demand recovery cap gains
RE
02:00aIndia working on production linked incentives for 4-5 sectors
RE
02:00aU.S. derivatives rule completes Dodd Frank, clarifies regulator's role
RE
01:51aAustralia, facing 'harsh reality' of pandemic, braces for biggest postwar deficit
RE
01:27aTonga asks China to restructure heavy debt load
RE
01:26aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Proposal to allow continued cooperation on fuel supply security measures
PU
01:24aItaly approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy
RE
01:20aSigns of farm 'revolution' in India as coronavirus prompts change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
3MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
4NEXA RESOURCES S.A. : NEXA RESOURCES S A : Announces the Execution of a New Loan Agreement
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER N : Q2 sales beat estimates, to separate part of tea business into new entity
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group