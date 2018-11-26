Italy's Di Maio opens to deficit target reduction if budget measures remain

"As we have said, citizens are more important than numbers," Di Maio, who is also leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said in an interview with Radio Radicale.

"What is important is that the budget contains the goals that we have established," he said, citing measures including a citizen's income and an increase in retirement age. "Then if the negotiation means that the deficit (target) must come down a bit, for us it's not important."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)