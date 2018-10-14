Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Di Maio rules out euro exit, denounces scaremongering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 08:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday ruled out that the government could take the country out of the euro zone, saying such talk was no more than scaremongering by its political opponents.

"No-one need fear an exit from the euro or from the European Union, there is no danger and no intention because that isn't what the Italians asked of us at the election," Di Maio said in an interview on private television station Canale 5.

Di Maio, who leads the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement which governs with the right-wing League, told the station that the opposition Democratic Party said the government wanted to leave the euro "because they want to scare people".

Both the League and 5-Star once campaigned on an anti-euro platform, but the former rivals ditched any plans to leave the single currency when they joined forces to form a government in June, following an inconclusive national election.

However, financial markets remain nervous despite repeated reiterations that ditching the euro is not in the government's programme, and occasional eurosceptic comments by coalition members have triggered sell-offs of Italian government bonds.

An Ipsos opinion poll published on Saturday in daily Corriere della Sera showed 61 percent of Italians wanted to keep the euro, compared with just 27 percent who favoured a return to Italy's old lira currency.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pItaly's Di Maio rules out euro exit, denounces scaremongering
RE
07:48pSaudi Arabia Threatens to Retaliate After U.S. Pressure Over Journalist's Disappearance -- Update
DJ
07:15pAs Global Stocks Fall, Investors Put Trust in Brazil
DJ
05:54pChina regulator aims to protect small and medium-sized investors
RE
05:50pSaudi Arabia Threatens to Retaliate After U.S. Pressure Over Journalist's Disappearance
DJ
05:13pPhilippines to suspend oil tax hike to cool red hot inflation
RE
04:43pLibya may suspend Zawiya refinery unless security improves
RE
03:50pItaly must abide by European rules, agreements - IMF's Lipton
RE
03:28pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar to hold investment fairs to spur development
PU
03:27pSaudi Arabia Threatens to Retaliate After U.S. Pressure Over Journalist's Disappearance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE : GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
2VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
3APPLE : APPLE : China central bank chief says plenty of room for monetary adjustments amid trade row
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : US Foolish To Start Another Cold War, Says Jack Ma
5WAL-MART STORES : TARIFFS HIT THOSE TRUMP WANTS TO HELP : U.S. Factories

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.