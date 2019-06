"Italy has got all it takes, strategically and politically, to get to a 2020 budget that must raise salaries and cut taxes," Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio on Tuesday.

"We will need a dialogue with Europe but also a firm stance. I'm not interested in fighting with the EU but we must get the results which Italians are interested in."

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)