Italy's Economic Diplomacy, 5 April: latest news from the world

2019-04-05

Maeci

Saipem, in consortium with the French company Eiffage, won a 350-million-euro contract in the Grand Tortue-Ahmeyim gas field, along the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal. It is an EPIC (Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation) contract for marine infrastructures on the Tortue LNG hub assigned to BP as principal operator, at which they will install berthing and loading facilities for the floating unit that will produce liquefied natural gas, and a breakwater made of 21 concrete caissons (16,500 tonnes each), to protect the facility. The contract won by Saipem includes the berthing infrastructure in the floating unit and an offshore breakwater to shelter those facilities. The construction work will use subsea construction vessel Saipem 3000.