Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Fedrigoni to buy specialty adhesives maker Ritrama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:51am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian paper maker Fedrigoni has agreed to pay nearly 300 million euros ($333 million) to buy self-adhesive products maker Ritrama as part of its strategy to focus on specialty papers, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier Fedrigoni, controlled by Bain Capital after a deal with the shareholder family last year, said it had signed an agreement to acquire Ritrama for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is worth between 250-300 million euros ($278-$333 million), the source said.

Fedrigoni, best known for historic Fabriano fine art paper, has expanded into a wide range of specialty papers for packaging and self-adhesive products for labelling.

The Fedrigoni family, which failed to get the company listed in 2014, still holds a 10% stake in the group after selling a majority stake to Bain last year.

The Ritrama deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in the statement. Rothschild was the financial adviser for Fedrigoni, while Tamburi Investment Partners advised Ritrama.

Ritrama, whose products include coated and uncoated roll label paper for consumer product packaging as well as airport luggage tags, reported sales of 400 million euros in 2018. Fedrigoni had sales of 1.2 billion euros in the same period.

The Rink family, founders of Ritrama, will maintain ownership of Ritrama's North American operations.

($1 = 0.8995 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROTHSCHILD & CO -0.39% 25.55 Real-time Quote.-16.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aDeutsche Bank posts third-quarter loss on restructuring, weakness in trading
RE
08:17aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Harnessing Difference to Our Benefit - Gráinne McEvoy, Director of Consumer Protection
PU
08:17aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : “More work required to continue to reduce risks of Brexit” - Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley
PU
08:15aCash-Market Volatility Adds to Worries Facing Libor Replacement
DJ
08:12aGE raises cash forecast, beats on adjusted EPS, lifting shares
RE
08:12aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Estonia gives EUR 20,000 to help poorer countries improve negotiating skill-set
PU
08:07aDollar steady as markets hunker down for Fed rate cut
RE
08:06aUganda says telecoms operators must list on local bourse
RE
08:05aHans van der Sluijs Joins BioTork as Chief Development Officer
SE
08:05aGlobal Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. plaintiffs on glyphosate more than double since July
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil steady as trade concerns vie with drop in inventories
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group