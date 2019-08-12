Italy's League would set 2020 deficit/GDP goal below 3% - Borghi

League chief Matteo Salvini pulled the plug last week on its coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections which the country may need to tackle alongside preparing its budget in autumn.

Economics chief Claudio Borghi said the League would not implement a scheduled rise in sales tax next year, and this would raise the deficit to 2.8%, but he said other aspects of the budget were going well.

Asked in the interview if the deficit would be below 3%, he replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Asked by Reuters what target the League was likely to set, he said it was too early to give a precise figure.

(The story corrects to show Borghi did not say 2.8% would be new target.)

