Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's League would set 2020 deficit/GDP goal below 3% - Borghi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:44am EDT

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ruling League party would set a 2020 public deficit target at below 3% of gross domestic product, its economics spokesman said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper on Monday.

League chief Matteo Salvini pulled the plug last week on its coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, starting a potential countdown to elections which the country may need to tackle alongside preparing its budget in autumn.

Economics chief Claudio Borghi said the League would not implement a scheduled rise in sales tax next year, and this would raise the deficit to 2.8%, but he said other aspects of the budget were going well.

Asked in the interview if the deficit would be below 3%, he replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Asked by Reuters what target the League was likely to set, he said it was too early to give a precise figure.

(The story corrects to show Borghi did not say 2.8% would be new target.)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aMerkel stands by principle of balanced budget, spokesman says
RE
06:00aVietnam's trade surplus plunges to $43 million in July - customs
RE
05:56aChinese banks' NPL ratio edges up to 1.81% at end-second quarter - regulator
RE
05:56aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2019-08-12DCE Holds the First Legal Compliance Training for Futures Companies' Overseas Business
PU
05:52aGreens accuse Merkel of 'voodoo fiscal policy', want new debt for climate plan
RE
05:51aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China launches natural rubber futures to overseas investors
PU
05:49aYen and bond bulls charge on as share markets falter
RE
05:46aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Indo-Pacific Conference, WA
PU
05:44aYen and bond bulls charge on as share markets falter
RE
05:44aItaly's League would set 2020 deficit/GDP goal below 3% - Borghi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group