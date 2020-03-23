Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Metalworkers unions in Italy's northern Lombardy region said on Monday they would strike to protect the health of their members because a government decree temporarily shutting many businesses due to coronavirus contained too many loopholes and exceptions.

The three main unions, FIOM, FIM and UILM, said in a statement that the list of companies that can continue working "has been excessively extended, covering areas of dubious importance" and allowing firms "excessive discretion" in applying for exemptions.

Lombardy is the Italian region worst hit by the epidemic, which killed 5,476 people nationwide up to Sunday.

The unions said they would announce the details of their strike in coming days. The government decree, signed on Sunday, says all but "essential" businesses must close until April 3, and sets out a long list of sectors deemed essential.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Giulia Segreti)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aBritain challenges start-ups to support mental health of self-isolators
RE
06:40aItaly's Lombardy metalworkers to strike, want more firms shut due to coronavirus
RE
06:36aUK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
06:30aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
06:21aUK banks' dollar demand falls back sharply at BoE repo
RE
06:19aSoftBank plans $41 billion of asset sales to expand buyback and cut debt
RE
06:17aSoftBank plans $41 billion of asset sales to expand buyback and cut debt
RE
06:13aSwiss National Bank currency interventions hit highest since Brexit vote
RE
06:09aSingapore central bank brings forward policy decision, firming easing bets
RE
06:07aCommodity trader Louis Dreyfus posts 2019 profit slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3TOTAL : TOTAL : to Suspend Buyback, Cut Costs Amid Oil-Price Decline
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Holding(s) in Company
5VINCI : VINCI : Impact of the Covid-19 epidemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group