Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Nexi prices IPO, valuing group at 5.7 billion euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:52am EDT
The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured inside their headquarters in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi has priced what is set to be one of Europe's biggest initial public offerings this year at 9 euros per share, valuing the group's equity at 5.7 billion euros (£4.9 billion).

The price, which confirmed what sources told Reuters on Thursday, was at the bottom of a price range that had narrowed to between 9.0 euros and 9.5 euros.

Nexi said in a statement on Friday the deal valued the company at 7.3 billion euros including debt, the equivalent of 17.2 times its core earnings. That is roughly in line with average industry valuations, according to one analyst's report.

It plans to float 35.6 percent of the company on the market, rising to 40.9 percent if an overallotment option is exercised.

Nexi, which runs electronic payments for credit card operator CartaSi, was taken over by private equity funds Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra at the end of 2015.

The fast-growing payments business faces competition from newcomers tapping technologies for alternative payment methods. In Italy, only 14 percent of purchases are cashless compared with more than half in the Netherlands, according to data from research house Ambrosetti.

The IPO will raise total proceeds of about 2 billion euros before the overallotment, including 684 million euros in fresh capital which is to be used to cut and refinance Nexi's debt.

The offer drew 5.4 billion euros in demand from more than 340 investors across the world, Nexi said.

Nexi shares are due to start trading in Milan on Tuesday.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca acted as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the deal.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za and Mark Bendeich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Industrial production down by 0.2% in euro area
PU
05:21aGermany to halve 2019 growth forecast - government source
RE
05:16aEuro zone industry output falls by less than expected in mild February
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina March new loans rebound sharply, more policy easing expected
RE
05:09aAuto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
RE
05:08aOil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears
RE
05:07aChina auto sales drop at smallest pace in seven months, tax cuts help
RE
05:07aChina March exports rebound to five-month high but imports fall more than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Q1 2019 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About