Italy's PM says budget aimed at accelerating fall in debt/gdp ratio

"We have also worked to design the budget in such a way as to accelerate the decline in the debt-GDP ratio in a consistent fashion over a three-year period," Conte's office said in a statement following a meeting of key ministers.

The coalition last week said it planned to run a deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP over the next three years, tripling the previous target, unnerving markets and prompting criticism from European Commission officials.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)