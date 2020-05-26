Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Italy's RCS says it may win damages in dispute with Blackstone after ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Milan's Arbitral Tribunal has judged that the contracts over the sale of Italy's RCS headquarters to Blackstone Group Inc in 2013 were valid but found that the purchaser's behaviour may entitle the Italian publisher to compensatory damages, RCS said on Tuesday.

The case centres on the ownership of RCS's historic headquarters in central Milan, which Blackstone bought from RCS for 120 million euros ($131.71 million).

RCS, owner of newspaper Corriere della Sera, launched arbitration proceedings in Milan in 2018 to nullify the sale, saying Blackstone took control of the headquarters at too low a price, while RCS faced financial difficulties. It asked that the transaction be annulled.

Blackstone in turn has accused RCS of falsely claiming that it still owns the property and of improperly blocking it from selling it to Germany's Allianz SE.

The U.S. investment firm filed two lawsuits in New York, one against RCS and the other directly against RCS's chairman and controlling shareholder, Urbano Cairo. They were put on hold last year pending the outcome of the arbitration in Italy.

The Arbitral Tribunal ordered two expert witnesses to report separately on the condition of RCS in 2013 and on the market value of the property, the Italian company said on Tuesday.

This is a partial and nondefinitive decision and the arbitration proceeding continues, RCS added in its statement.

A Blackstone representative said the company was "pleased that in this ruling, the arbitrators have dismissed the overwhelming majority of RCS' claims, and have confirmed the validity of the contract in which RCS sold the building in 2013."

The sale followed a year-long, fully transparent auction process, it was approved by RCS's board and auditors, and was supported by a leading Italian bank, Blackstone said, adding it will continue to seek "compensation for the meaningful and growing damages caused by RCS."

($1 = 0.9111 euro)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi in Milan; Editing by Gavin Jones and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 2.50% 163.32 Delayed Quote.-27.04%
RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A. 1.26% 0.643 Delayed Quote.-37.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pLATAM becomes largest airline yet driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
RE
05:53pFinancial system will benefit supporting economic recovery
PU
05:53pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfolio
PU
05:53pVietnam Fish Farm Using U.S. Soy in Pangasius Advanced Fingerlings Feeding Demonstration
PU
05:53pITALGAS : acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione
PU
05:53pELI LILLY AND : Statement from Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks on New Part D Senior Savings Model
PR
05:52pMAXIM POWER CORP. : Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
05:52pROYAL GOLD : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
BU
05:49pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combined with Limited Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
05:48pItaly's RCS says it may win damages in dispute with Blackstone after ruling
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group