Italy's SNAM signs deal with Volkswagen for gas-powered cars

11/26/2018 | 12:09pm CET
FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam has a deal with Seat, a unit of German car maker Volkswagen, to boost the use of natural gas to power cars, the two companies said on Monday.

Snam and Seat will explore ways to develop fuel station networks and create new products.

"For SEAT, one out of every five vehicles sold in Italy uses compressed natural gas (CNG)," Seat President Luca de Meo said, adding that the deal would "further enhance the development of CNG in Italy and export this success case to other countries."

Italy has become the leading market for CNG technology, accounting for 55 percent of all vehicles sold in Europe this year powered by the fuel.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Edmund Blair)
