Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Tria sees slight improvement in structural balance next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 02:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends during his first session at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome

VIENNA (Reuters) - Italy's finance minister said on Saturday he expected a small improvement in Italy's structural balance next year, offering partial reassurance to markets and European Union partners concerned the coalition government will ramp up spending.

Giovanni Tria told reporters after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Vienna that "obviously there will be an improvement" in the structural balance, which excludes one-off expenditures, although it was likely to be very small.

EU rules require Italy to achieve a large improvement in its fiscal balance next year.

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday after meeting Tria that Italy was moving in the right direction with plans to cut its debt and improve its structural balance.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44pGermany cautious on EU tech tax as France adds 'sunset clause'
RE
02:43pTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
02:17p&LDQUO;ROMAINE&RDQUO; CALM : Fall Fruits & Veggies are Just Around The Corner!
PU
02:13pItaly's Tria sees slight improvement in structural balance next year
RE
02:03pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
01:46pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
01:42pWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Eighty South-East Asia Start-ups to Feature at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN
PU
01:17pMerkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take "very good"
RE
12:48pXILINX : Squirrels Research Labs Partners with BittWare to Launch Worlds Most Powerful Cryptocurrency FPGA Card
AQ
12:22pEIB considering capital hike, changes to shareholding post Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
5Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.