Italy's economy minister hints at 2.2% deficit target in 2020 budget

Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with RAI state TV that the 2020 deficit would be "a wise midway between 2.04% and 2.4%" of gross domestic product.

He made reference to last year, when the previous government originally set a 2019 deficit target of 2.4%, only to reduce it to 2.04% after an increase in yields on Italian bonds and a tussle with the European Commission.

"We need to use all the flexibility available," he said.

This year's deficit is seen at around 2.0% of GDP, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said last week.

The cabinet is due to sign off on the new targets contained in the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) at a meeting on Monday.

On Saturday a political source said Rome would target its budget deficit at around 2.2% of GDP next year, falling to 1.8% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022.

But the source added that the targets were still subject to possible marginal revisions ahead of Monday's meeting. In particular the 2020 deficit goal could be lowered to 2.1% depending on ongoing talks with the Commission.

Italy's economic growth is seen around 0.6% next year, rising to 1.0% in each of the following two years, according to a draft of the targets seen by the source.

Gualtieri said the government was also weighing options for possible adjustments to value-added tax rates.

"The net effect of such adjustments of VAT rates will be that people will pay less, not more," Gualtieri said.

In addition, the government would find some 7 billion euros for new measures to stimulate the economy, Gualtieri said.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte