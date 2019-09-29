Log in
Italy's economy minister hints at 2.2% deficit target in 2020 budget

09/29/2019 | 10:50am EDT
Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri at swearing-in ceremony in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister hinted on Sunday that the budget deficit would be set at around 2.2% of national output next year, stressing the need for flexibility as Rome tries to rekindle stalled growth without reigniting friction with the EU.

Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with RAI state TV that the 2020 deficit would be "a wise midway between 2.04% and 2.4%" of gross domestic product.

He made reference to last year, when the previous government originally set a 2019 deficit target of 2.4%, only to reduce it to 2.04% after an increase in yields on Italian bonds and a tussle with the European Commission.

"We need to use all the flexibility available," he said.

This year's deficit is seen at around 2.0% of GDP, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said last week.

The cabinet is due to sign off on the new targets contained in the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) at a meeting on Monday.

On Saturday a political source said Rome would target its budget deficit at around 2.2% of GDP next year, falling to 1.8% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022.

But the source added that the targets were still subject to possible marginal revisions ahead of Monday's meeting. In particular the 2020 deficit goal could be lowered to 2.1% depending on ongoing talks with the Commission.

Italy's economic growth is seen around 0.6% next year, rising to 1.0% in each of the following two years, according to a draft of the targets seen by the source.

Gualtieri said the government was also weighing options for possible adjustments to value-added tax rates.

"The net effect of such adjustments of VAT rates will be that people will pay less, not more," Gualtieri said.

In addition, the government would find some 7 billion euros for new measures to stimulate the economy, Gualtieri said.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte
