Italy's economy minister hits at a 2.2% budget deficit target for next year

09/29/2019 | 09:18am EDT
Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri at swearing-in ceremony in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister hinted on Sunday that Rome would set a budget deficit around 2.2% of its gross domestic product next year.

Roberto Gualtieri said in an interview with RAI state TV that 2020 deficit would be "a wise midway between 2.04% and 2.4%".

He made reference to last year, when the previous government originally set a 2019 deficit target of 2.4%, only to reduce it to 2.04% after an increase in yields on Italian bonds and a tussle with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIDWAY LTD -1.52% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-19.06%
