Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's economy minister sees 6% fall in 2020 GDP as 'realistic' estimate - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 02:00am EDT
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a one day Italo-Franco summit in Naples

Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday that the business lobby's forecast of a 6% fall in gross domestic product due to the coronavirus emergency this year is realistic.

"Unfortunately the estimates are realistic... at the same time we can say that (the Italian economy) can aim at a vigorous rebound," Gualtieri told daily Il Fatto Quotidiano in an interview.

The minister also said the use of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to combat the crisis linked to the infectious disease, under current conditions, was not an option but that Europe needed a shared fiscal policy as well as "new solutions to define an adequate, shared response".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aExpectations for European corporate earnings plummet
RE
02:24aCorrection to China Jobs-Shortage Story
DJ
02:13aSwedish hotel and restaurant bankruptcies soar as pandemic hits
RE
02:11aEuropean stock index futures slide as coronavirus damage grows
RE
02:05aAsia's factory activity plunges as coronavirus shock deepens
RE
02:00aItaly's economy minister sees 6% fall in 2020 GDP as 'realistic' estimate - paper
RE
01:26aIndonesia February tourist arrivals slide nearly 30% on COVID-19 outbreak
RE
01:26aJONI ERNST : Ernst Seeks Tariff Relief for Iowa Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:25aEXCLUSIVE : KKR shelves sale of Singapore-based Goodpack amid market turmoil - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group