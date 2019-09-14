Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 07:02am EDT
Informal meeting of ministers of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) and Eurogroup

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Saturday that privatisation targets set by the previous Italian government were "unrealistic", and warned the sale of government shares in public companies should be handled with caution.

The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star and the far-right League, which quit the coalition in August, had set a target of raising 18 billion euros (£15.94 billion) this year from the sale of public assets.

Gualtieri, who last week took office as finance minister in a new executive supported by 5-Star and the centre-left Partito Democratico, said privatisations were not a tool he wanted to use to meet immediate financial needs.

He said the sale of public assets could be a way of reducing Italy's large debt, but should be used with caution because it could harm public companies which are "strategic" to the Italian economy and industrial policy.

Gualtieri, speaking after his first meeting with EU finance ministers since the new Italian government took office last week, also said it would be "counterproductive" if Italy adopted an austerity budget this year. He instead urged the euro zone to adopt an expansionary fiscal stance to revive growth.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Mark Potter and Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aFactbox - What needs to happen before Boeing's 737 MAX can fly again
RE
07:47aWhat needs to happen before Boeing's 737 MAX can fly again
RE
07:46aU.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes
RE
07:30aEU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules
RE
07:02aItaly's economy minister urges caution over privatisations
RE
05:59aSouth Africa's deputy mines minister dies in car accident
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:32aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA unloads NFA rice, sells to local markets
PU
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/13MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw greets IMF's Mission Chief Uma Ramakrishnan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : The Startup That Manipulated Data to Get a -2-
3PHINMA CORPORATION : COMMENTARY: Pro-consumer power supply
4ENI SPA : ENI : The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, meets the CEO Claudio..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : FormS-3ASR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group