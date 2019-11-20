Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy says it wants to improve ESM reform, not veto it

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio in Rome

Italy is working on improving the reform of the euro zone bailout fund and is not considering vetoing it at the moment, a government official said, as politicians in the euro zone's third-largest economy quarrelled over the proposed changes.

A draft reform of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), was agreed on by all euro zone finance ministers in June and is due to be finalised by leaders next month.

But Italy's main opposition party, the right-wing League, says the reform is a betrayal of Italian sovereignty, while senior Italian officials including the head of the central bank have said some aspects of it could prove financially dangerous.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday that Italy would only approve the reform if it was part of a broad package of reforms, and Italian media have written that the government might seek to delay and eventually veto it.

"We're working on improving the accord, that's what we're doing at the moment. I wouldn't raise the question of a veto," a government official told Reuters on Wednesday, asking not to be named.

The main source of concern is proposals that would make it easier to restructure euro zone sovereign bonds in the event of a financial crisis.

The issue of debt restructuring is particularly sensitive in Italy. Its public debt, at 135% of gross domestic product, is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, and its sustainability is often questioned at times of rising bond yields.

The Bank of Italy, whose governor Ignazio Visco warned last week that any debt restructuring mechanism could hit market confidence in Italy's debt, said on Wednesday that Visco was not against ESM reform in itself.

Instead he is concerned about the future workings of the ESM if the reform is not part of a broader reform of euro zone economic governance, a Bank of Italy source said.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in Brussels that the reform as it stands is a "balanced package" and the Commission still hopes euro zone leaders will sign off on a final agreement over it next month as scheduled.

However, critics in Italy voiced more concerns on Wednesday even as Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, who has always backed the reform, reiterated that it was no threat to Italy's interests.

Gualtieri said in a statement that the debate over the reform had generated "great confusion" and dismissed as "senseless" critics' suggestion Italy would automatically have to restructure its debt if it ever wanted ESM assistance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said the reform may be unacceptable. "We need to take stock. An ESM reform that crushes Italy is not feasible," he told newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He added that he wanted a meeting of the ruling coalition to discuss how to proceed.

Italy's banking lobby ABI also joined the debate. Its president Antonio Patuelli told reporters that if the ESM reform worsened market conditions the lenders "will buy fewer Italian sovereign bonds" - something the government wants to avoid.

At the end of September, Italian lenders held around a sixth of the national debt - some 400 billion euros ($440 billion).

By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pTrudeau Turns to Nafta Lieutenant to Quell Tension Over Energy
DJ
02:06pFed minutes show rates on hold; not clear what would change that
RE
02:05pVOLKSWAGEN : Personnel changes in the brand Board of Management
PU
02:05pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA Statement in Response to GM Lawsuit
PU
02:05pASTALDI S P A : INFORMATION REQUESTED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF “TUF”
PU
02:04pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
02:02pU.S. healthcare shares pick up steam as some political worries abate
RE
02:00pSIA STATEMENT ON LICENSES FOR EXPORTS TO HUAWEI PRESS RELEASE : 11/20/19
PU
02:00pBOEING : Showcases Safety, Innovation and Partnerships at 2019 Dubai Airshow
PU
01:59pOil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5Oil surges over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group