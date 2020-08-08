Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy seeks 28.5 billion euros in EU's SURE unemployment aid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 08:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri at a ceremony in Rome

Italy has asked the European Union to tap its SURE unemployment scheme for 28.5 billion euros ($33.6 billion) after extending furlough support to help the economy withstand the hit from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Italian government on Friday approved a new stimulus package worth 25 billion euros, setting aside roughly half of that sum to support employment.

Italy extended temporary layoff schemes for up to 18 weeks, setting conditions and requiring firms not to cut jobs to qualify for state aid.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri and Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said in a joint statement on Saturday they had written to the EU Commission asking to tap the SURE scheme.

"Italy's economy has suffered greatly due to lockdown measures introduced since late February, which have proven very effective in stemming contagion but had a strong negative impact on the economy and the social system," the two ministers said.

To confront the healthcare emergency, which has led to more than 35,000 victims in the country, Italy has adopted measures that are set to widen the budget deficit by 100 billion euros this year, pushing it to 11.9% of national output, up from 1.6% in 2019.

The EU plans to borrow nearly 100 billion euros starting in September to fund the SURE unemployment scheme.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Christina Fincher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aItaly seeks 28.5 billion euros in EU's SURE unemployment aid
RE
07:43aZomato introduces 'period leave' for employees
RE
05:32aU.S. company offers at-home hologram machines
RE
05:19aECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Second Wave
PU
05:13aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : UNDP Sign Agreement to Boost Disaster Recovery in Asia Pacific
PU
04:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : supports restriction on sale of alcohol in Tartu County
PU
04:54aBotswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19
RE
04:39aNOC NATIONAL OIL : The Board of Directors Chairman receives the Ambassador of Malta to Libya
PU
04:17aHong Kong regulators see limited sanctions impact as banks weigh action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
5Berkshire takes big writedown for Precision Castparts, operating profit falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group