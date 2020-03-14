Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy tightens workplace rules in coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 10:21am EDT
Day five of Italy's nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Milan

Italy agreed a series of measures on Saturday to improve health controls in factories, offices and other workplaces that have been allowed to stay open during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The measures agreed after all-night talks with companies and trade union leaders include tighter controls on workplace practices and cleaning protocols, as well as steps to encourage more home-working, Economy Ministry undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said.

In addition, help will be offered to workers who have lost income during the lockdown announced across the country last week to try to contain the crisis.

"For the good of the country, for the protection of workers. Italy will not come to a stop," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter.

Italy is at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading rapidly across Europe, threatening both public health and the economy.

As of Friday, authorities had recorded at least 17,660 cases and 1,266 deaths, the most for any country outside China, where the virus first emerged.

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Underlining the international dimension of the crisis, a group of Chinese specialists arrived in Italy with medical equipment and advice.

Under the unprecedented lockdown, the government has forbidden all non-essential travel, telling people to stay at home. Airlines have slashed services to Italy and the Transport Ministry said on Saturday that night train services would be suspended.

Schools, restaurants and most shops have been closed but so far, factories, offices and other workplaces have been allowed to remain open.

Supermarkets and bakeries have also been open but entry is controlled to limit the number of people inside at any one time and long queues of shoppers waiting outside have become a feature of daily life. Online delivery services are booked out.

Business lobby Confindustria said the measures would allow factories to stay open and key sectors including food and pharmaceuticals to keep working and "prepare for economic recovery as soon as we get through this".

Italy's economy, already on the brink of recession, is expected to be heavily impacted by the crisis with sectors from tourism to fashion or manufacturing seeing orders collapse since the virus first appeared in the country in a small town close to Milan last month.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Helen Popper)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aChina's imported coronavirus cases rise as local infections drop again
RE
10:50aTaiwan says travellers from Europe to undergo quarantine
RE
10:21aItaly tightens workplace rules in coronavirus crisis
RE
09:28aU.S. hospitals say coronavirus school closures add to staffing pressure
RE
09:22aWE NEED TO BRING AVIATION TURBINE FUEL UNDER GST : Hardeep Singh Puri
PU
09:15aOur Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
08:51aSINGAPORE PM : virus hit to economy likely worse than 2008 crisis
RE
08:23aS.Africa's Telkom says job cuts will wipe 1.5 bln rand from 2020 earnings
RE
08:20aAustria announces coronavirus aid package, ditches deficit target
RE
08:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Fast Tracks $3 Million Grant to Help the Philippines Fight COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Moves Closer to a Settlement
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Pauses Takeover Campaign for HP, Citing Virus Concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group