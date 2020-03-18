Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy to defend strategic companies - Deputy Economy Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:25am EDT

Italy's government will defend companies considered strategically important from foreign takeovers, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Wednesday, at a time when buyers could take advantage of collapsing share prices.

"We can already use the so-called golden powers. We are considering how to strengthen the existing instruments to defend companies deemed as strategic", Misiani said in an interview with Radio 24.

Existing "golden powers" allow the Italian government to veto strategic decisions such as asset sales and mergers at businesses deemed to be of strategic national importance.

On Tuesday the Spanish government unveiled a plan to block foreign acquisitions of strategic companies. France has announced a similar initiative.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aU.S. crude prices fall to 17-year low as coronavirus spreads
RE
04:45aSouth Korea to boost dollar supply to ease economic pressures
RE
04:44aIndonesia first quarter GDP growth seen slowing to 4.5%-4.9% amid virus outbreak
RE
04:41aGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
04:41aKenyan banks to offer relief to distressed borrowers -central bank
RE
04:40aUK shares tumble again, Micro Focus scraps dividend
RE
04:40aSouth African Airways cancels 162 flights due to coronavirus
RE
04:37aGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
04:35aPanic buying forces British supermarkets to impose limits
RE
04:33aSouth Africa CPI Rises as Country Faces Recession
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
3BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group