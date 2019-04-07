Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy to hike 2020 deficit goal to around 2.1 percent - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 11:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Tria attends a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will probably raise its 2020 budget deficit goal to around 2.1 percent of gross domestic product when it publishes new targets this week, three government sources told Reuters, and the figure could be hiked again after the summer.

Italy, whose public debt is proportionally the highest in the euro zone after Greece's, is struggling to hold its finances in check while keeping costly promises made by the populist ruling coalition.

The new forecasts will be presented in the annual Economic and Financial Document (DEF) due to be issued by Wednesday, which sets the framework for the 2020 budget.

The current 2020 deficit target, set in December, is 1.8 percent of GDP, down from 2.04 percent this year, but a recent economic downturn means both years will have to be revised up.

Next year's GDP growth will be trimmed to just below 1 percent from the current forecast of 1.1 percent, two of the sources said. They asked not to be named because they are not authorised to talk about the DEF.

The numbers in the DEF will not be finalised before the end of ongoing talks between the ruling coalition of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League.

The government will update its targets again in September, when it will have to find a way to avoid some 23 billion euros ($25.81 billion) of hikes in sales tax scheduled to take effect in 2020, but which the ruling parties have promised to scrap.

Claudio Borghi, the League's economics spokesman, suggested last month the government might cancel the sales tax hikes simply by increasing public borrowing, which would raise the deficit above the EU's 3 percent of GDP ceiling.

This is sure to be resisted by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, an academic who is not a member of either ruling party.

Promised tax cuts, championed in particular by the League, add to Tria's difficulties in keeping a lid on the deficit.

The government will gradually lower income tax and simplify the system by reducing the number of tax bands from five to two, and cut the company tax rate to 20 percent, according to a draft National Reform Programme seen by Reuters, which will be published alongside the DEF.

This year's GDP growth forecast will be probably be cut to 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent from 1.0 percent, and the deficit will be raised to around 2.3 percent, Reuters reported on April 3, citing government sources.

The DEF will attempt to set the public debt on a declining path from last year's record of 132.1 percent of GDP, Tria said last week, though the economic slowdown makes the task harder.

On Tuesday statistics bureau ISTAT will issue revised debt figures for 2018 and 2017, which are expected to show an even higher debt-to-GDP ratio.

(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07pCain, Moore nominations for Federal Reserve seats on track - Kudlow
RE
11:56aNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
11:39aItaly to hike 2020 deficit goal to around 2.1 percent - sources
RE
11:38aChina wants to work with EU on trade, premier writes before summit
RE
10:28aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
PU
10:00aChina to step up bank reserve ratio cuts to help small firms
RE
08:48aChina's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March
DJ
07:48aHYUNDAI, CHINA, IBM : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 14
07:36aChina's March forex reserves rise to seven-month high
RE
07:15aCorporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet - FT
2ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper producers gather; electric cars seen driving demand growth
3New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About