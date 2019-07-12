Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy wants to enlist France, Spain in push to change EU fiscal rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 05:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Economy and Finance Minister Giovanni Tria speaks to reporters

ROME (Reuters) - Italy wants France and Spain to support its campaign to change the European Union's fiscal rules and focus them more on growth in the face of a regional and global economic slowdown, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said in remarks published on Friday.

Italy's ruling coalition, forged a year ago by the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the right-wing League, has always voiced criticism against the so-called EU Fiscal Compact treaty which in 2013 introduced stricter budget rules.

League leader and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini blames them for impoverishing the country by forcing it to adopt austerity when more expansive fiscal policy is required.

Italy has the euro zone's second biggest debt burden after Greece, at more than 130% of economic output, and has twice in six months narrowly avoided EU disciplinary action after pursuing budget stimulus, including major new welfare measures.

In an interview with Italian daily La Stampa, Tria said EU states should review their priorities and denied that Italy was isolated in its push for a revision of the rules.

France has not shown much public enthusiasm for Italy's cause, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying last month that he hoped Rome would comply with the EU rules.

However, Paris has meanwhile embarked on its own new budget spending and tax cuts, unveiling last year a package worth more than 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in response to prolonged street protests.

"Italy is certainly standing next to France and Spain and partially to Germany. There are the prerequisites for changing EU economic policies," said Tria, a technocrat who is considered a moderate voice inside the government.

"Relaunching a debate over the Fiscal Compact is possible," he added. "We need to discuss how to change these rules."

The European Commission pulled back from a debt procedure against Italy last week, a sign of Rome's willingness to compromise but also of Brussels' lenient interpretation of EU fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:09aBraving curbs, Chinese buyers lead foreign revival in Singapore's luxury homes
RE
06:05aTravel Transparency Partners with Carnival Cruise Line to Expand Member Benefits
SE
06:00aVW to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture - source
RE
06:00aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL ECONOMY OF HUNGARY : Acknowledgement for the Hungarian Economy
PU
05:57aKenya shilling expected to weaken due to importer demand, excess liquidity
RE
05:51aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCK : Most markets fall on weak China data; Singapore edges up
RE
05:49aVisco says ECB will need to act if eurozone economy doesn't pick up
RE
05:45aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)
PU
05:45aTakeaways From Fed Chief's Two Days on Capitol Hill
DJ
05:42aItaly wants to enlist France, Spain in push to change EU fiscal rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Proposed recapitalisation of Thomas Cook Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About