Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy will not change fiscal stance as growth nears zero - Treasury minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 08:54am EDT
Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria attends a final vote on Italy's 2019 budget law at the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy can't afford fiscal expansion at a time when its economic growth is heading to close to zero, Treasury Minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday.

Tria said Italy was in a phase of economic slowdown and could not consider introducing restrictive measures. He was speaking at a conference in Florence, and his remarks were carried on Italian radio stations.

"Certainly we don't have the room for expansionary measures," he then added.

Rome targets a fiscal deficit of 2.04 percent of gross domestic product this year, but with economic growth slowing many analysts expect a higher figure unless new belt tightening measures are adopted.

The coalition government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League lowered the deficit target after a protracted tussle with the European Commission.

Last Thursday Claudio Borghi, a leading member of the League party, said the government could steeply raise the deficit next year to avoid hiking value-added tax.

Tria said that with the German economy slowing, Italian manufacturing exports had suffered as a consequence.

Italy's economy has for years grown by an average one percentage point less than the European average and "we are heading towards zero," he said.

But the minister said nobody was asking the government to introduce corrective measures to offset slowing growth and added that he ruled them out.

In February the European Commission said Italy was facing excessive economic imbalances and the policies of its government were making matters worse, posing a threat to other euro zone countries.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:15aMueller Report Eases Doubt About Trump Presidency, Poll Finds
DJ
09:02aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Year-on-Year Growth up over 20%; Additional Base Metals Product Launch Highly Successful
PU
08:54aItaly will not change fiscal stance as growth nears zero - Treasury minister
RE
08:51aChina says it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on US vehicles, auto parts
RE
08:17aECB's hawkish Knot makes dovish sounds on rates long-term
RE
08:15aChina's Riskiest Dollar Bonds Are Surging
DJ
07:15aFear of Missing Out' Pushes Investors Toward Stocks
DJ
07:15aDebt Investors at a Crossroads as Fed Pivots
DJ
06:53aTunisia increases fuel prices again
RE
06:30aChina launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says compliance manager's departure not connected to investigation
3NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT EGYPT SAE : Release from National Bank of Kuwait -..
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Regarding Swedbank and The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (EBM)
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras may bid in Israel gas ex..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About