Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy will use budget flexibility over coronavirus outbreak - Economy Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 10:11am EST

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday Italy would use budget flexibility foreseen by European Union rules to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in its northern regions.

"We will use this flexibility as much as we need," Gualtieri said in an interview with state radio broadcaster RAI.

He added that the trend in public finances is positive and "better than expected" and this could pave the way to a request for a looser application of EU rules.

The virus outbreak will "clearly" hurt Italy's economic growth, the minister said, adding that it was too soon to estimate the extent of the impact.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:21aNew UK immigration system unlikely to boost pay much - BoE's Haldane
RE
10:20aOil prices on track for biggest weekly fall in four years
RE
10:18aCanadian stocks in correction mode as virus sell-down continues
RE
10:11aItaly will use budget flexibility over coronavirus outbreak - Economy Minister
RE
10:08aCanada stocks dive as TMX opens after tech glitch shut trading
RE
10:07aSlow return of China's migrant workers hobbles factory restarts
RE
10:03aTrafigura forms JV with Phillips 66 for deepwater Texas oil port
RE
09:59aFed Rate Cuts Possible if Coronavirus Situation Worsens, Bullard Says -- Update
DJ
09:58aCoronavirus panic wipes $6 trillion off world stocks this week
RE
09:51aBoE reviews 'misuse of press facilities' after audio feed abuse
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group