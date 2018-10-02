Italy won't change 2.4 percent deficit goal despite EU pressure - Di Maio

Italy last week targeted the deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years, tripling the previous goal and bringing criticism from European Commission officials and calls to reconsider the plan.

"We are not turning back from that 2.4 percent target, that has to be clear ... We will not backtrack by a millimetre," Di Maio said in radio interview.

In other remarks, Di Maio, who leads the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said there was "no doubt" that the leaders of France and Germany wanted the Italian government to fall.

Di Maio reiterated his criticism of EU officials for their negative remarks about the budget, which he said had prompted a sell-off of Italian government bonds, and said the government's adversaries were hoping to use financial markets to weaken the ruling coalition.

Those attempts would fail, Di Maio said, because the coalition of 5-Star and the right-wing League that took office in June was totally united.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones;, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)