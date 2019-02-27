Itamar Medical to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

Will Trade on both Nasdaq and TASE under the Ticker Symbol ‘ITMR’



CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive diagnostic medical devices for sleep apnea with a focus on the cardiology market, announced today that it will list and trade its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ITMR” on or about February 27, 2019 through a level II ADS program.

The Bank of New York Mellon is serving as depositary for the ADSs with each ADS representing 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol “ITMR.” The Nasdaq listing follows the previously disclosed execution of definitive agreements for a private placement of $14.7 million, mostly by issuance of ADSs, with the participation of a fund managed by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. as well as Triple Gate Capital, L.P., West Elk Partners, L.P. and Alpha Capital Anstalt, among others, with net proceeds to be used, once the transaction is consummated, primarily to accelerate the Company’s revenue growth through direct expansion of its sales and marketing initiatives.

“Listing on Nasdaq is a major corporate milestone as we accelerate our growth in the expanding U.S. home sleep test market,” said Gilad Glick, Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “By listing our ADSs on the Nasdaq, combined with the recent pending private placement, we believe we can extend the communication of the Itamar story to a broader audience of investors and generate value for our shareholders. The listing also strengthens our position to further enhance market awareness of our innovative products and comprehensive solutions for sleep apnea to both sleep physicians and cardiologists. Cardiologists already recognize the significance of sleep apnea diagnosis to heart health and we intend to continue to increase our presence in U.S. cardiac centers.”

Goldfarb Seligman & Co. served as Itamar Medical's legal advisors in connection with the Nasdaq listing.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is engaged in research, development, sales and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders with a focus on the cardiology market. The Company offers a Total Sleep Solution™ to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Its flagship PAT-based product, the WatchPAT™ device, is a home-use diagnostic device for sleep breathing disorders. It also offers the EndoPAT™ system, an FDA-approved device to test endothelial dysfunction and to evaluate the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges and is based in Caesarea, Israel. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

