Iteld Plastic Surgery Moves to a New Office in Chicago's Scenic Lincoln Park

08/26/2020 | 10:57pm BST

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the Iteld Plastic Surgery team is celebrating the opening of a brand-new space situated at the heart of the historic Lincoln Park neighborhood right outside of downtown Chicago. The community—and world—has faced many challenges during the past few months due to the global pandemic, but Dr. Lawrence Iteld and his staff are now pleased to welcome patients to a new space, and remain committed to providing the best cosmetic results possible in a secure environment. They offer various types of plastic surgery for Chicago-area women and men, as well as nonsurgical options, including everything from body procedures to injectables.

The new, spacious, 4,000-square-foot office allows for maximum social distancing. Designed with elegant, contemporary furnishings, the office is a soothing space for patients, complete with an expansive, on-site treatment room for minor and moderate nonsurgical procedures, along with skin care rooms, nonsurgical injection rooms, other cozy patient rooms, and leading-edge medical technology.

Lincoln Park is one of Chicago’s oldest neighborhoods, known for its beautiful, namesake green space at the eastern border, nature boardwalk, shopping centers, restaurants, vintage mansions, and other amenities. Located conveniently close to major highways, city areas, and the CTA Red Line, the office is easily accessible. Parking at the attached, underground garage is available and validated at reduced rates.

Have an upcoming appointment or planning to schedule a consultation? As keeping everyone safe and healthy during the post-quarantine age is a priority, the practice has adopted protocols that follow the established CDC infection control guidelines. Staff will be screening patients to determine whether they have been infected with or exposed to COVID-19, or are currently feeling unwell. The team will also be wearing their own personal protective equipment, and require that all visitors wear a facemask when coming into the office.

Additionally, the Iteld Plastic Surgery team will be taking other precautions, including maintaining decreased capacity in the office by spacing out appointments, observing social distancing, and keeping common areas, treatment rooms, and surfaces thoroughly sterilized with routine wipe-downs. Hand sanitizer will be available for all patients and visitors.

Contact Chicago’s Iteld Plastic Surgery to learn more about the available cosmetic procedures and new facility. Schedule a virtual or in-person appointment by calling (312) 757-4505 or submit info online via contact form.

Primary Logo


