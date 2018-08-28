Log in
Ithaca Energy : H1-2018 Financial Results

08/28/2018 | 11:22am CEST

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Ithaca Energy Limited (IAECN: ISINs US465676AA22 / USC48677AA34) ('Ithaca' or the 'Company') announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company and associated Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website.

H1-2018 Financial Results Conference Call

A conference call and webcast will be held today at 12.00 BST (07.00 EDT), with a playback facility being made available on the Company's website later in the day. Listen to the call live via the Company's website (www.ithacaenergy.com) or alternatively dial-in on one of the following telephone numbers: UK +44 (0)203 936 2999; US +1 845 709 8568 using the participant code 670432 to access the conference call. A short presentation to accompany the results will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Ithaca Energy
Les Thomas
lthomas@ithacaenergy.com
+44 (0)1224 650 261

Graham Forbes
gforbes@ithacaenergy.com
+44 (0)1224 652 151

Richard Smith
rsmith@ithacaenergy.com
+44 (0)1224 652 172

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton
ben.brewerton@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0)203 727 1065

Emerson Clarke
emerson.clarke@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0)203 727 1564

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy Limited is a North Sea oil and gas operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing UK producing asset portfolio. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tel Aviv stock exchange listed Delek Group Limited (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY), Israel's leading integrated energy company. For further information please consult the Company's website www.ithacaenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Ithaca Energy Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:21:04 UTC
