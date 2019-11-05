Ithmaar BSC : Bank announces three key appointments

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 05 November 2019 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, announced today (ed note: 05/11/19) the promotion of three key Bahraini executives, naming Mohamed Hassan Janahi as General Manager, Head of Retail Banking Group; Abdulla Abdulaziz Talib as General Manager, Head of Business Banking Group, and Yousif Alkhan as General Manager, Head of Information Technology (IT), Banking Operations and Administration.

The announcements, by the Ithmaar Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim, are in-line with the Bank's long-standing commitment to reinforcing its merit-based culture, promoting from within and developing its entire workforce, including the leadership.

Abdul Rahim congratulated the executives on the new appointments and wished them all continued success.

'The appointments are well earned promotions for some of our key executives, and reflect the Bank's commitment to recognizing excellence, to rewarding performance and, most importantly, to celebrating success,' said Abdul Rahim. 'I am confident that their increased contributions will help drive the Bank's ongoing success,' he said.

Prior to his appointment as General Manager, Head of Retail Banking Group, Janahi, was Assistant General Manager, Head of Retail Banking, since 2008 after being promoted from Head of Branches, Retail Banking, in 2002. Janahi joined the Group in 2002, has more than 34 years of banking experience, and holds a Professional Diploma in Banking.

Prior to appointment as General Manager, Head of Business Banking Group, Talib was Assistant General Manager, Head of Commercial, Financial Institutions and Treasury since 2017 after being promoted to Executive Senior Manager, Head of Commercial and International Banking in 2015. Talib joined the Group in 2014, has more than 20 years of banking experience, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance as well an Advanced Islamic Banking Diploma.

Prior to his appointment as General Manager, Head of IT, Banking Operations and Administration, Alkhan was Assistant General Manager, Head of IT and Administration since 2017 after being promoted to Assistant General Manager, Head of IT in 2005. Alkhan joined the Group in 1989, has more than 30 years of experience, and holds a Master of Business Administration as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

The announcement follows a year of tremendous growth and achievement for the Bank which operates one of the Kingdom's largest retail banking networks and invests heavily in continuously developing its digital infrastructure and further improving its customers' experience.

Earlier this year, Ithmaar Bank was named 'Best Bank for Personal Finance in Bahrain' by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) at a high-profile ceremony hosted in Beirut, Lebanon, and attended by senior bankers from across the Middle East. Ithmaar Bank earned the prestigious award following a comprehensive selection and review process that was conducted by a committee of high-level economists and banking professionals, as well the research department of the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) and the WUAB.

