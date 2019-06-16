Ithmaar BSC : Bank distributes shopping vouchers and financial support to charitable societies in Ramadan

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 16 June 2019 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, distributed shopping vouchers and financial support to licensed charitable societies across the Kingdom to help support low income families during the holy month of Ramadan.

In total, Ithmaar Bank worked with more than 100 charitable societies to ensure as many deserving families as possible receive the necessary support.

'As a pioneering Islamic retail Bank, Ithmaar Bank recognizes the important and continuous role we play in supporting the community,' said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'This is a responsibility we take very seriously and, one way we do so is by providing donations and other financial support for initiatives that focus on the growth and development of the community. As part of this commitment, every year Ithmaar Bank provides financial support to low income families during Ramadan through charitable societies. This support helps such families buy essential items during the holy month,' he said.

'Ithmaar Bank also fulfils its responsibility towards the community by making regular contributions to various sport, educational, health and many other initiatives that aim to develop the community,' said Abdul Rahim. 'The initiatives which are supported by the Bank are chosen based on predetermined criteria to ensure that any funds we disburse are used to achieve specific welfare objectives that are in line with the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy,' he said.

