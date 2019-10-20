Log in
Ithmaar BSC : Bank inaugurates the relocation of its Muharraq branch

10/20/2019 | 11:46am EDT

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 20 October 2019 -Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, inaugurated today (ed note: 20/10/19) a new branch in Muharraq as part of its efforts to continuously improve its customers' banking experience.

The branch, which is more accessible and offers better parking facilities than Ithmaar Bank's earlier branch in Muharraq, was commissioned in response to customer demands and underscored how seriously the Bank takes customer feedback.

Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim, inaugurated the new branch in a ceremony attended by Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Banking Group, Abdul Hakeem Al-Mutawa, Ithmaar Bank General Manager, Retail Banking Group, Mohammed Janahi, other Bank officials and branch customers.

The new full-service branch, located within the new Muharraq Central Market complex, was designed to efficiently serve both individual and corporate customers at the complex, while also serving the fast growing commercial and residential area nearby. The new branch maintains Ithmaar Bank's network of 16 branches and 42 ATM machines, one of the largest retail banking networks in Bahrain.
'We are pleased today to celebrate the opening of the Muharraq branch,' said Abdul Rahim. 'We are committed to becoming the retail bank of choice in Bahrain - and, to do so, we must continue listening closely to our customers and enhancing their banking experience by improving our products and services, as well as our delivery channels,' he said.
'We listen closely to our customers' demands, and we work to meet or exceed their expectations,' said Abdul Rahim. 'This new Muharraq branch is an example of just how seriously we take our commitments to customer satisfaction,' he said.
'The move of Muharraq branch to a new location underscores the Bank's commitment to continuously investing in improving its customer service offerings and helps meet growing customer demand in that area,' said Abdul Rahim. 'We try our best to be as close to our customers as possible, especially in fast growing or densely populated areas to ensure offering our services for a large segment of our customer base,' he said.
Ithmaar Bank was recently named 'Best Bank for Personal Finance in Bahrain' by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) at a high-profile ceremony hosted in Beirut, Lebanon, and attended by senior bankers from across the Middle East. Ithmaar Bank earned the prestigious award following a comprehensive selection and review process that was conducted by a committee of high-level economists and banking professionals, as well the research department of the Union of Arab Banks (UAB) and the WUAB.

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 15:45:03 UTC
