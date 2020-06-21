Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ithmaar BSC : Bank opens new branch in Hamad Town

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 08:17am EDT

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 21 June 2020 - Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced the opening of a new branch in Hamad Town, effectively relocating the Bank's Al Hamalah branch to a new, better and more accessible location with ample parking facilities.

The new, full-service branch in Hamad Town is located at Roundabout 12, near PetroMart - Malkiya Fuel Station, and will serve customers in this fast-growing commercial and residential area. The new branch maintains Ithmaar Bank's network of 15 branches and 40 ATM machines, one of the largest retail banking networks in Bahrain.
Ithmaar Bank General Manager, Retail Banking Group, Mohammed Janahi, said the move underscores the Bank's commitment to continuously investing on improving its customer service offerings.
'We try our best to be as close to our customers as possible, especially in fast-growing or densely populated areas such as Hamad Town,' said Janahi. 'The location of the new branch was selected following a detailed study that uncovered a growing need of the expanded customer base for the Bank's services,' he said.
'Ithmaar Bank is committed to becoming the retail bank of choice in Bahrain,' said Janahi. 'We recognise that, to do so, we must listen closely to our customers and work to ensure we meet or exceed their expectations,' he said. 'This, in turn, demands continuous investments to improve our products and services, as well as our delivery channels, both physical and electronic,' he said.
'Ithmaar Bank also invested tremendous time, money and effort on developing the Bank's digital infrastructure and on implementing far-reaching, bank-wide digital initiatives,' said Janahi. 'As a result, almost all Ithmaar Bank transactions can now be completed online,' he said.

Earlier this year, Ithmaar Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, launched new service that allows Ithmaar Bank customers to transfer money from Bahrain to various countries around the world almost instantly. The service, called IthmaarSEND, is provided to customers directly from the Ithmaar Bank eBanking platform. The service offers customers a faster, simpler and more secure way of transferring money abroad from almost anywhere in the world, through mobile phones, tablets or any other internet-connected device.
The Bank also announced earlier that customers can message the Ithmaar Bank Call Centre number 13303030 to request information through WhatsApp about the Bank's products and services, as well as make any other general enquiries.
The new branch will be open from Saturday to Wednesday, 8:00 am to 1:00pm; and 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings.
-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 12:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aPEPSICO : China food processing factory halted after COVID-19 infection found
RE
11:01aMASTERCLASS : Announces Legendary Skater Tony Hawk to Teach Skateboarding
PR
10:15aTech Conferences Go Virtual, Sparking a Surge in Attendees
DJ
09:26aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German economy has passed low point of crisis, Bundesbank tells newspaper
RE
08:17aITHMAAR BSC : Bank opens new branch in Hamad Town
PU
08:15aCBRE : Warehouse Demand Surges as Retailers Reset Supply Chains
DJ
08:11aItaly close to announcing Fiat Chrysler's $7 billion loan, sources say
RE
07:23aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over bailout
RE
07:19aDANGOTE CEMENT : sustains 54,000 jobs in 4 African countries Dangote told the shareholders that the year 2019 was a strong year given the tough business environment across most of its operating geographics
AQ
07:15aCash Remains King as Companies Close a Dismal Second Quarter
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Wirecard's missing money didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
2MODERNA, INC. : EFFORTS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOCUS ON VULNERABLE GROUP: Older Adults
3SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Spa..
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Cash Remains King as Companies Close a Dismal Second Quarter
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group