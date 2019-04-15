Ithmaar BSC : Bank supports the Crown Prince Center for Training and Medical Research

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 15 April 2019 -Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, extended its support to the Crown Prince's Center for Training and Medical Research. The Bank's support will help further enhance the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Royal Medical Services at the Military Hospital and will contribute to the development of medical services in the Kingdom.

Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim presented the Bank's support to the Commander of the Royal Medical Services, His Excellency Major-General Professor Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, in the presence of Ithmaar Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Banking Group, Abdulhakeem Al Mutawa and the Head of Business Banking Group, Abdulla Taleb.

Abdul Rahim thanked His Excellency for the cooperation between Ithmaar Bank and BDF Royal Medical Services at the Military Hospital.

'Ithmaar Bank is committed to playing a meaningful role in the community, and we always look for opportunities that enable us to help serve the public, especially healthcare,' said Abdul Rahim. 'Over the years, we have witnessed the excellent medical services provided by BDF, and we are pleased to be able to help support the Crown Prince's Center for Training and Medical Research,' he said.

'The Center will provide an important platform to train medical staff and students from different specialisations in Bahrain and the region. This, in turn, will bolster the development of the medical sector in Bahrain,' said Abdul Rahim. 'We appreciate the continuous effort of His Excellency Major General Professor Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, which contributed to the high standards of medical services in the Kingdom,' he said.

The opening ceremony of the Crown Prince's Center for Training and Medical Research was held in February this year under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister. It is the first simulation center in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and will serve as a Middle East hub to attract collaboration from elite healthcare and educational institutions around the world. The Center provides the highest quality of Simulation Based Medical Education by bringing the latest technology and best practiced educational approaches.

