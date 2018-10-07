Ithmaar BSC : Group hosts Corporate Governance training for its Board of Directors and Executive Management

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 7 October 2018 - Ithmaar Group, which includes Ithmaar Holding and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, and IB Capital, a Bahrain-based Islamic Investment firm, hosted a Board Evaluation training session for members of its Board of Directors and its Executive Management team.

The training session, which was delivered by a trainer from the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance (BIBF), focused on the assessment of the Board's efficiency and aimed to identify and address any performance gaps. This will help in making high-quality decisions, achieve objectives, manage risks, and safeguard the Bank's reputation.

'Board evaluations have become one of the most important innovations in governance thinking and has become best practice within the industry,' said Ithmaar Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'The returns from our investment in this training session will be reflected on the Group's performance and will help improve our capabilities to grow and build on our continued success,' he said.

'An effective Board of Directors helps building trust and confidence among investors, regulators, customers, employees and all stakeholders,' said Abdul Rahim. 'These specialized training courses, which we host on a regular basis, help ensure we remain abreast with the latest developments and current best practice applications,' he said.

'Ithmaar Group has long maintained that, ultimately, our success is dependent on our people,' said Ithmaar Bank Head of Human Resources, Enas Rahimi. 'To do so, we invest heavily in continuous training and development across the Group. This is a true for our members of our Board of Directors as it is for members of the Executive Management team and the entire workforce,' she said.

