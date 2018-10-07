Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ithmaar BSC : Group hosts Corporate Governance training for its Board of Directors and Executive Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 7 October 2018 - Ithmaar Group, which includes Ithmaar Holding and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, and IB Capital, a Bahrain-based Islamic Investment firm, hosted a Board Evaluation training session for members of its Board of Directors and its Executive Management team.
The training session, which was delivered by a trainer from the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance (BIBF), focused on the assessment of the Board's efficiency and aimed to identify and address any performance gaps. This will help in making high-quality decisions, achieve objectives, manage risks, and safeguard the Bank's reputation.
'Board evaluations have become one of the most important innovations in governance thinking and has become best practice within the industry,' said Ithmaar Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'The returns from our investment in this training session will be reflected on the Group's performance and will help improve our capabilities to grow and build on our continued success,' he said.
'An effective Board of Directors helps building trust and confidence among investors, regulators, customers, employees and all stakeholders,' said Abdul Rahim. 'These specialized training courses, which we host on a regular basis, help ensure we remain abreast with the latest developments and current best practice applications,' he said.
'Ithmaar Group has long maintained that, ultimately, our success is dependent on our people,' said Ithmaar Bank Head of Human Resources, Enas Rahimi. 'To do so, we invest heavily in continuous training and development across the Group. This is a true for our members of our Board of Directors as it is for members of the Executive Management team and the entire workforce,' she said.
-Ends -

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 12:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pALDAR PROPERTIES : ADX lists Aldar Investments $500 million Sukuk
AQ
03:16pAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS : signs MoU with Turkish firm to import non-food products
AQ
03:16pNEXANS : to showcase solutions, innovations at Gitex
AQ
03:16pRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Blu unveils new hotel in Turkey
AQ
03:15pHYUNDAI HCN : new Santro model photos has been leaked online
AQ
03:15pHONDA MOTOR : has brought a bizarre offer on the Dream Yuga bike
AQ
03:12pSAVILLS : Luxurious London Park Lane suites offered for $520m
AQ
03:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku wants Manchester United to ‘always play like that’ – but can they?
AQ
03:03pBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Oct. 7)
AQ
02:53pITHMAAR BSC : Group hosts Corporate Governance training for its Board of Directors and Executive Management
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : AEROPORTS DE PARIS : France would stop foreign powers gaining control of airports group A..
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Yes to Costco, but not with Winnebago County host fees
4SK INNOVATION CO LTD : SK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola goes on the attack to settle old scores with Liverpo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.