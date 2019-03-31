Log in
Ithmaar BSC : Instant debit cards issuance now across all Ithmaar Bank branches

03/31/2019 | 08:12am EDT

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 31 March 2019 - Customers at Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail Bank, can now instantly collect their debit cards. This service, introduced as part of Ithmaar Bank's customer-centric strategy, is now available at all 16 branches in the Bank's retail network.
The service, which further reinforces Ithmaar Bank's position as an innovative Islamic retail bank, is available to all customers including new customers when they open a new account and request a Debit Card as well to those requesting card replacements.
Customers can immediately collect their new Debit Card, with their name already printed, directly from the branch upon opening their accounts. They will then instantly receive their Personal Identification Number (PIN) by SMS on their registered mobile number. Customers will be required to change this PIN through any Ithmaar Bank ATM in order to start using their new card. They will also be able to receive instant PIN reissuance for their Debit Card from the branch.
'At Ithmaar Bank, we are committed to becoming one of the region's premier Islamic retail banks,' said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'To do so, we invest both money and effort on becoming the Islamic retail bank of choice and we realise that, to do so, we must understand our customers' needs and work proactively, quickly and efficiently to meet and exceed their expectations,' he said.
'We recognised, for example, the inconvenience of opening a new account then having to wait a few days or even, for that matter, a single day for the debit card. We addressed this by bringing the process of physically issuing Debit Cards directly into branches,' said Abdul Rahim.
Ithmaar Bank allows round the clock access to banking services both on the Bank's network of 45 ATMs, the Benefit network in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the GCCNet network in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) region and internationally through the Mastercard network. In addition, to advanced, state of the art eBanking services.

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 12:11:03 UTC
