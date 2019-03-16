Log in
Ithmaar BSC : Press Statement

03/16/2019 | 05:59am EDT

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 14 March 2019 - Ithmaar Holding, a Bahrain-based holding company that is licenced and regulated as a Category 1 Investment Firm by the Central Bank of Bahrain and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market, said that trading of its shares on Boursa Kuwait was suspended this morning (ed note 14/03/19) in accordance with Article 9.8.2 of the Kuwait Stock Exchange's rules relating to companies whose accumulated losses exceed 75 percent of the share capital.
Ithmaar Holding clarified that the accumulated losses, as of 31 December 2018, represent mainly impairment provisions resulting from non-core investments.
The Board of Directors are in discussions to recapitalize Ithmaar Holding during 2019 and are reviewing plans that include restructuring the existing share capital by setting off the accumulated losses against the share capital. In addition, the major shareholder has informed the Board that it is considering injection of new capital of up to USD 300 million during the second half of 2019.
The capital plans are being reviewed and will be announced in due course, following necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer

Ithmaar Holding BSC published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 09:58:06 UTC
