Ithmaar BSC : Thimaar millionaire pledges US$100,000 to charity

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - 13 July 2019 - Dr. Abdulhannan Abdul Hameed Darwish, a Bahraini father of six, pledged to donate US$100,000 to charity after Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, named him the first ever Thimaar millionaire and announced that he won the first grand prize of US$1 million. The second Thimaar millionaire, who will claim the second US$1 million grand prize, will be named following a draw in December.

Dr. Darwish received his US$1 million cash prize from the Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim and Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Banking Group, Abdulhakeem Al Mutawa, at a ceremony held at the Avenues Mall, and attended by other Thimaar winners, as well as Ithmaar Bank General Manager - Retail Banking Group, Mohammed Janahi, and other members of the Ithmaar Bank management team as well as a large audience.

'I am delighted to win the first grand prize of Thimaar,' said Dr. Darwish. 'I received a phone call from the Bank informing me that I won a prize and inviting me to a ceremony at the Avenues Mall - but they didn't tell me what I won. When they announced that I won US$1 million I was, honestly, shocked. I really didn't expect to win the first grand prize but this is truly, a blessing from Allah, the Almighty,' he said.

'I would like to thank the Bank for offering us so many chances of winning such valuable prizes,' said Dr. Darwish ' I have always dealt with Ithmaar Bank and I have been banking with them for more than eight years, and I will continue to save with Thimaar savings accounts as they offer many cash prizes,' he said.

'On behalf of all of us at Ithmaar Bank, we congratulate Dr. Abdulhannan and his family, and all the other Thimaar winners,' said Ahmed Abdul Rahim. 'We are pleased to be able to bring so much happiness and prosperity to so many families in Bahrain,' he said.

'When we told Dr. Abdulhannan that he won the million-dollar prize, he immediately, and without any hesitation, said that he will give away ten percent of the prize to help the less fortunate,' said Abdul Rahim. 'Ten percent of a million dollars is a hundred thousand dollars. That is a lot of money by any measure, and we were all very touched by his selfless generosity and that the first thing he thought of was helping others,' he said.

'Ithmaar Bank is committed to becoming the retail bank of choice,' said Abdul Rahim. 'We are constantly working to enhance our customers' banking experience and to provide customer-centric service,' he said. 'Prize-based savings accounts are now an essential product for all retail banks, and it has become increasingly challenging for banks to find new ways to differentiate their products from those of competitors,' said Abdul Rahim. 'For instance, The Thimaar scheme, now in its ninth year, offers the highest chances of winning of any comparable product in Bahrain, and has become one of the most rewarding investment schemes in the Kingdom, which is an extremely attractive prospect for savers,' he said.

In 2019, Ithmaar Bank increased the overall prize purse to US$4,400,000 which includes two grand prizes of US$1 million each for just a BD30 deposit. This year, a total of 3,206 prizes will be awarded, the most offered by any bank in Bahrain. Thimaar account is designed to encourage people to adopt a more responsible approach to saving by offering cash prizes, along with an expected profit rate. This year, the account offers monthly prizes totalling US$1,764,000, and junior prizes totalling US$384,000.

In appreciation of the Bank's loyal customers, the Thimaar loyalty draws offers additional prizes to customers who have never won a prize before for the past two years. Earlier this year, Ithmaar Bank added an additional 50 prizes worth a total of US$250,000. This is on top of the existing US$660,000 Thimaar loyalty prize purse where 1,212 winners can win loyalty cash prizes throughout the year. Every BD30 maintained as an average balance qualifies Thimaar account holders to enter the monthly draws. The more customers save, and the longer they maintain balances in multiples of BD30, the more opportunities they have to win.

