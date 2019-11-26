Log in
Itiviti Adds Low-latency Gateways in Thailand to Extend ASEAN Market Reach

11/26/2019 | 02:22am EST

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced new gateways to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Thailand Futures Exchange, enabling its domestic and international customers to trade listed equities and derivatives in the Thai markets.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) serves as the main trading venue for listed securities in Thailand and provides technology to facilitate trading. A subsidiary of SET established in 2014, Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) offers stock index, interest rate, agriculture, rubber, energy and precious metals futures, and options on futures contracts. With 104 million contracts traded in 2018, TFEX is ranked 26th in the Futures Industry Association list of the top global derivatives exchanges.

"We are excited to work with the SET Group and very pleased to enter a new phase of our partnership, introducing more trading technology options for market participants," said Ofir Gefen, SVP, Head of APAC, Itiviti. "Our new low-latency gateways to SET and TFEX set a new benchmark in market connectivity and demonstrate Itiviti's intent to broaden our presence across ASEAN markets. Our recent expansion into Indonesia is now well formed and Thailand is a natural next step."

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen
SVP
Head of APAC
Itiviti
Tel: +852-2167-1950
Email: ofir.gefen@itiviti.com 

Agnes Wong
VP
Head of Marketing & Communications APAC
Itiviti
Tel: +852-2167-1986
Email: agnes.wong@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter@Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-adds-low-latency-gateways-in-thailand-to-extend-asean-market-reach,c2972539

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itiviti-adds-low-latency-gateways-in-thailand-to-extend-asean-market-reach-300965193.html

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB


© PRNewswire 2019
