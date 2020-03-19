Itiviti and Gemini to Offer NYFIX Connectivity for Cryptocurrency Customers

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Gemini Trust Company, a next generation cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets, now enables cryptocurrency holders trade with their counterparties via NYFIX, Itiviti's world-class FIX-based order routing network.

"We are excited to extend access to our platform to the NYFIX community which consists of an extensive network of asset management firms globally," said Drew Candres, Head of Technical Exchange Services, Gemini. "We are focused on creating technology and services that help financial firms interact with crypto in ways similar to traditional asset class exchanges. Integrating with NYFIX helps our mutual customers seamlessly access the Gemini platform in a safe and familiar way."



Gemini joins over 60 worldwide Itiviti partners who utilize the NYFIX platform to offer integrated trading solutions. Gemini is one of a growing number of cryptocurrency exchanges that are leveraging the expansive NYFIX order routing network.



"Having Gemini connected is an exciting step for Itiviti," said Jason Landauer, Head of Network Sales, Itiviti. "As the cryptocurrency space continues to grow, we look forward to providing connectivity for exchanges like Gemini and their counterparties."



A broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, NYFIX connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in the industry's most stable and flexible order routing network - delivered as a managed service.



For further information, please contact:



Itiviti

Madeline Winter, Head of Marketing and Communications, Americas

Tel: +1 312 327 8551

madeline.winter@itiviti.com



Gemini

connectivity@gemini.com



About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visitwww.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.



Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter@Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn



About Gemini Trust Company, LLC:

Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, and Zcash. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto.



To learn more about Gemini visit https://gemini.com/ or follow Gemini on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-and-gemini-to-offer-nyfix-connectivity-for-cryptocurrency-customers,c3062502

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3062502/1213478.pdf Press release in PDF format

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB