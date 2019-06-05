ItsaCheckmate : Announces New Restaurant Tech Team-up with Allset

ItsaCheckmate, the leading platform that integrates multiple online
ordering services into point-of-sale (POS) systems, today announced its
official partnership with Allset, the nation’s first platform enabling
customers to pre-pay and pre-order a sit-down meal or pick it up at more
than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities. With technology that
improves customer services and experiences, ItsaCheckmate continues to
expand its offerings while helping Allset simplify its wait-free
processes and grow revenue without increasing associated costs.
“Our partnership with Allset is significant, considering its reputation
for enabling restaurants to provide customers with more options to
improve their dining experience,” said Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO
of ItsaCheckmate. “With customer service the core of our foundation, we
are excited about this opportunity that takes restaurant tech to new
heights.”
According to analysts at market research firm NPD Group, more delivery
orders will soon be placed online than over the phone, with QSR Web
reporting that digital restaurant ordering is growing 300 percent faster
than dine-in traffic. Despite this fact, however, six out of 10 small
businesses are not online. Particularly for those restaurants looking
for a seamless digital transition, ItsaCheckmate and Allset combined
provide a perfect solution to help restaurants segue into the on-demand
ecosystem and take advantage of the benefits cutting-edge technology
offers.
“Allset offers convenient and flexible service for both customers and
restaurants. This partnership will help us to satisfy restaurants' needs
and make sure they spend more time on clients, not on orders. We look
forward to a strong partnership to help us grow alongside the increasing
number of restaurants looking to enhance their hospitality and improve
their technological infrastructure.” - said Allset CEO Stas Matviyenko.
About ItsaCheckmate
ItsaCheckmate integrates multiple online ordering sources such as
UberEats, Caviar, DoorDash, Delivery.com, Ritual and many others
directly to restaurant POS systems including Brink, Toast and Revel at a
flat monthly pricing. For more information, watch the brief video
demonstrating ItsaCheckmate’s capabilities and benefits on our YouTube
channel or visit: www.itsacheckmate.com.
About Allset
Allset (www.allsetnow.com)
empowers people to dine at restaurants without waiting and allows
businesses to offer quick dine-in and pickup services. We are a trusted
partner of more than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities where now
everyone can dine wait-free. Allset raised a total of $8.35M in funding
from investors including Andreessen Horowitz.
