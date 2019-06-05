Log in
ItsaCheckmate : Announces New Restaurant Tech Team-up with Allset

06/05/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

The leader in online platform integration technology partners with premier food pre-ordering platform to improve customer services and experiences

ItsaCheckmate, the leading platform that integrates multiple online ordering services into point-of-sale (POS) systems, today announced its official partnership with Allset, the nation’s first platform enabling customers to pre-pay and pre-order a sit-down meal or pick it up at more than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities. With technology that improves customer services and experiences, ItsaCheckmate continues to expand its offerings while helping Allset simplify its wait-free processes and grow revenue without increasing associated costs.

“Our partnership with Allset is significant, considering its reputation for enabling restaurants to provide customers with more options to improve their dining experience,” said Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate. “With customer service the core of our foundation, we are excited about this opportunity that takes restaurant tech to new heights.”

According to analysts at market research firm NPD Group, more delivery orders will soon be placed online than over the phone, with QSR Web reporting that digital restaurant ordering is growing 300 percent faster than dine-in traffic. Despite this fact, however, six out of 10 small businesses are not online. Particularly for those restaurants looking for a seamless digital transition, ItsaCheckmate and Allset combined provide a perfect solution to help restaurants segue into the on-demand ecosystem and take advantage of the benefits cutting-edge technology offers.

“Allset offers convenient and flexible service for both customers and restaurants. This partnership will help us to satisfy restaurants' needs and make sure they spend more time on clients, not on orders. We look forward to a strong partnership to help us grow alongside the increasing number of restaurants looking to enhance their hospitality and improve their technological infrastructure.” - said Allset CEO Stas Matviyenko.

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate integrates multiple online ordering sources such as UberEats, Caviar, DoorDash, Delivery.com, Ritual and many others directly to restaurant POS systems including Brink, Toast and Revel at a flat monthly pricing. For more information, watch the brief video demonstrating ItsaCheckmate’s capabilities and benefits on our YouTube channel or visit: www.itsacheckmate.com.

About Allset

Allset (www.allsetnow.com) empowers people to dine at restaurants without waiting and allows businesses to offer quick dine-in and pickup services. We are a trusted partner of more than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities where now everyone can dine wait-free. Allset raised a total of $8.35M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz.


