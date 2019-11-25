|
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. : Presents Results for The Third Quarter of 2019
AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Highlights of the third quarter of 2019
- Revenue of $69.0 million, up 29% year-over-year;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), up 10% year-over-year
- Generated $11.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;
- Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers and no change to OEM subscribers;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "While Ituran's aftermarket business in Brazil has been recovering and returning to its growth trend, the OEM segment remains weak as a result of the difficult environment that the car manufacturers in the region are facing. 2019 has been a transitional year for us and we are working on realizing the synergies from the recently acquired OEM business across all our geographies. We are focusing on cross selling our services into new geographies as well as combining the operating footprint which will result in cost saving that will offset any decline in OEM revenues."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "In the aftermarket business, the subscriber quarterly growth rate has returned to its long-term target level of around 20,000 subscriber-adds per quarter, which we are very pleased with. We expect that the resumption of aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming year."
The results include the consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.
Third quarter 2019 Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $69.0 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $70.0 million representing an increase of 31% compared with revenues of $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.
The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, third quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.
73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.
Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $51.2 million, representing an increase of 31% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 32% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,781,000 as of September 30, 2019. Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers during the quarter and there was no change to the number of OEM subscribers.
Non-GAAP product revenues were $18.7 million, representing an increase of 31% compared with the same period last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $31.9 million (46.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $32.9 million (47.0% of revenues). This represents an increase of 14% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (54.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018.
The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 56.3% compared with 61.8% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired OEM subscribers as well as a decrease in the gross margin from Brazil and Argentina.
The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 21.5% compared with 33.0% in the same period last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters was due to the product mix sold.
Operating profit for the quarter was $11.9 million (17.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $13.7 million (19.6% of revenues). This is compared with an operating profit of $14.0 million (26.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the non-GAAP operating profit was unchanged compared with that of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 10% compared to $17.0 million (31.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 17% year-over-year.
Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.8 million (11.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37.
Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $26.0 million (48.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.24 in the third quarter of 2018. This included a one-time other income of $13.8 million, related to an accounting gain from an acquisition following the gain of control of Ituran's joint venture with Road Track Holdings in Brazil and Argentina, which under GAAP rules, is accounted for at market value and was therefore revalued. The total gain is net of transaction related expenses. The net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million (23.4% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.60.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $11.5 million.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $56.5 million and debt of $74.5 million, amounting to a net debt of $18.0 million or $0.86 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.
Dividend
For the third quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.
Share Buy Back
On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2019, Ituran repurchased a total of 121,000 shares amounting to approximately $3.5 million.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
56,254
51,398
Investments in marketable securities
233
1,897
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
48,667
54,261
Other current assets
48,200
52,983
Inventories
25,642
28,367
_______
_______
178,996
188,906
----------
----------
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
2,086
4,872
Investments in other company
3,126
2,772
Other non-current assets
3,325
3,222
Deferred income taxes
10,410
12,127
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
11,316
9,497
_______
_______
30,263
32,490
----------
----------
Property and equipment, net
48,438
50,460
----------
----------
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
6,331
-
----------
----------
Intangible assets, net
37,822
39,040
----------
----------
Goodwill
62,343
62,896
Total assets
364,193
373,792
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
20,599
10,559
Accounts payable
19,733
23,987
Deferred revenues
30,183
37,671
Operating lease liabilities, current
2,313
-
Other current liabilities
29,883
32,475
_______
_______
102,711
104,692
----------
----------
Long-term liabilities
Long term loan
53,924
62,622
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
17,084
14,801
Provision for contingencies
158
201
Deferred income taxes
4,875
6,458
Deferred revenues
8,816
8,221
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,018
-
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
15,916
16,272
Others non-current
129
325
________
________
104,920
108,900
-----------
-----------
Stockholders' equity
150,032
153,693
Non-controlling interests
6,530
6,507
-----------
-----------
Total equity
156,562
160,200
-----------
-----------
_______
_______
Total liabilities and equity
364,193
373,792
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
US dollars
Nine month period
ended September 30,
Three month period
ended September 30,
(in thousands except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Location-based services
155,086
126,315
50,261
39,126
Wireless communications products
58,755
47,855
18,734
14,250
_______
_______
_______
_______
213,841
174,170
68,995
53,376
----------
----------
----------
----------
Cost of revenues:
Location-based services
67,497
45,994
22,403
14,938
Wireless communications products
46,318
38,899
14,714
9,545
_______
_______
_______
_______
113,815
84,893
37,117
24,483
Gross profit
100,026
89,277
31,878
28,893
Research and development expenses
10,335
3,727
3,207
1,628
Selling and marketing expenses
9,593
8,423
3,290
2,941
General and administrative expenses
41,155
33,385
13,558
10,795
Other income, net
(72)
(308)
(77)
(190)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Operating income
39,015
44,050
11,900
13,719
Other income (expense), net
(37)
13,833
11
13,833
Financing income (expense), net
(2701)
2,134
(847)
1,566
_______
_______
_______
_______
Income before income tax
36,277
60,017
11,064
29,118
Income tax expenses
(10,869)
(12,416)
(3,680)
(3,906)
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net
(2,781)
3,868
(810)
1,644
_______
_______
_______
_______
Net income for the period
22,627
51,469
6,574
26,856
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(477)
(2,124)
(175)
(805)
_______
_______
_______
_______
Net income attributable to the Company
22,150
49,345
6,399
26,051
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
1.05
2.35
0.3
1.24
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
21,112
20,982
21,041
21,010
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS
US dollars
US dollars
(in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP Revenues:
213,841
174,170
68,995
53,376
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
-
-
revenue
2,989
985
________
________
________
________
Non –GAAP revenue
216,830
174,170
69,980
53,376
------------
------------
------------
------------
100,026
89,277
31,878
28,893
GAAP gross profit
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
-
-
revenue
3,209
985
________
________
________
________
Non –GAAP gross profit
103,235
89,277
32,863
28,893
39,015
44,050
11,900
13,719
GAAP operating income
Operation profit adjustments
Amortization of other intangible assets
6,354
310
1,803
310
________
________
________
________
Non-GAAP operating income
45,369
44,360
13,703
14,029
Depreciation and amortization
17,210
9,656
5,030
2,970
________
________
________
________
Adjusted EBITDA
60,179
54,016
18,733
16,999
GAAP net income attributable to
the company's shareholders
22,150
49,345
6,399
26,051
Operation income adjustment
6,354
310
1,803
310
Other adjustments, net
(1,776)
(13,833)
(452)
(13,833)
________
________
________
________
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
26,728
35,822
7,750
12,528
Iturans' shareholders
Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information
US dollars
US dollars
(in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
except per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
revenue
216,830
174,170
69,980
53,376
Gross profit
103,235
89,277
32,863
28,893
Operation income
45,369
44,360
13,703
14,029
Net income to shareholders
26,728
35,822
7,750
12,528
Adjusted EBITDA
60,179
54,016
18,733
16,999
Basic and diluted earnings per share
1.27
1.71
0.37
0.6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Nine Month period
ended September 30,
Three month period
ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
22,627
51,469
6,574
26,856
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,210
9,966
5,631
3,277
Interest and exchange rate differences on long term credit
23
-
(8)
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,255
-
219
-
Operating lease liabilities
(2,255)
-
(219)
-
Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
210
(321)
208
20
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,294
290
115
363
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
2,781
(3,868)
810
(1,644)
Deferred income taxes
252
1,411
269
(408)
Capital gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment, net
47
107
33
38
Capital gains on Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
(14,677)
-
(14,677)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
6,526
(2,131)
1,968
3,623
Decrease in other current assets
1,115
(5,265)
(1,199)
(1,286)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
3,618
(2,852)
1,613
(2,867)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(3,559)
191
(3,212)
2,054
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
(7,090)
(2,065)
(947)
(138)
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
(3,341)
2,465
(663)
(389)
Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
967
-
265
-
________
________
________
________
Net cash provided by operating activities
42,680
34,720
11,457
14,822
-----------
-----------
-----------
-----------
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(1,117)
(372)
(161)
(525)
Capital expenditures
(13,658)
(15,311)
(3,283)
(5,329)
Acquisitions of a subsidiary – Appendix A
-
(68,969)
-
(68,969)
Investments in affiliated companies
(55)
(1,250)
-
-
Investments in other companies
(129)
(1,097)
-
(200)
Sale of (Invest in) marketable securities, net
1,454
1,428
-
(243)
Deposit
(83)
(175)
69
30
Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies
-
7,317
-
4,055
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
203
341
168
125
________
________
________
________
Net cash used in investment activities
(13,385)
(78,088)
(3,207)
(71,056)
-----------
-----------
-----------
-----------
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
387
(34)
998
(1)
Receipt (repayment) of long-term credit from banking institutions
(4,436)
81,695
(4,436)
81,695
Dividend paid
(14,798)
(15,097)
(5,050)
(5,030)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
(1,557)
(1,517)
(748)
(545)
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
(3,501)
-
(3,501)
-
________
________
________
________
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(23,905)
65,047
(12,737)
76,119
-----------
-----------
-----------
-----------
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(534)
(2,842)
(1,650)
(248)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,856
18,837
(6,137)
19,637
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
51,398
36,906
62,391
36,106
________
________
_______
_______
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
56,254
55,743
56,254
55,743
