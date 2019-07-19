IuteCredit Finance S à r l : issues EUR 40 million first-time corporate bond

DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

IuteCredit issues EUR 40 million first-time corporate bond



19.07.2019 / 15:15

IuteCredit issues EUR 40 million first-time corporate bond

Tallinn, Estonia, 19 July 2019. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, announces the issuance of a four-year corporate bond (ISIN: XS2033386603) to refinance existing debt and to grow the loan portfolio. IuteCredit Finance S.a.r.l. (Luxembourg), today for the first time issued EUR 40 million of senior secured bonds at par with an interest rate of 13% and term until 2023. Settlement is to be expected on 7 August 2019.

The new bonds are expected to be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 7 August 2019. Application will be made to list the bonds on the Regulated Market within six months.

KNG Securities LLP (UK) acted as lead manager with GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland/Sweden) as co-manager. Adamant Capital Partners AD (Bulgaria), AS BlueOrange Bank (Latvia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierhandelsspezialist AG (Germany) and AS Redgate Capital (Estonia) accompanied the offering as regional sales agents. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as financial advisor and global coordinator to the Group.

Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit, commented:

"We are very grateful for the trust investors expressed in IuteCredit subscribing our first-time Euro bond. The proceeds will further boost the pursuit of our mission: We want to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations in underbanked-markets and thereby create significant social impact in improving the everyday life quality of our customers. Likewise, we have been profitable every year since the beginning in 2008. For our business activities, we see great demand from potential and existing customers for existing products as well as for innovations."





Contact:

IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Legal Officer (CLO)

Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 52 72 9



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0





About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North-Macedonia, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Until 31.03.2019, 300 people including the Management and IT team served 150,000 of active loan customers and worked with the pool of 430,000 customers.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com





IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").

This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS ONLY - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the bonds do not constitute packaged products and will be offered to eligible counterparties and professional clients only.