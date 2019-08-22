Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IuteCredit Finance S à r l : reports unaudited results for H1/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
IuteCredit reports unaudited results for H1/2019

22.08.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for H1/2019

Growth in line with targets


OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Group loans issued more than doubled by 120.4% to 70,126 thousand EUR (H1/2018: 31,815 thousand EUR)

- Interest and similar income up two-folded by 114,4% to 17,816 thousand EUR (H1/2018: 8,311 thousand EUR)

- Doubled net interest income of 113.0% to 14,471 thousand EUR (H1/2018: 6,793 thousand EUR)

- Net profit increased strongly by 8.7% to 3,757 thousand EUR (H1/2018: 3,457 thousand EUR)

- Outlook 2019: 150 million EUR loans issued to +200,000 customers with net loan portfolio above 100 million EUR mark, revenues to exceed 55 million EUR with a net profit margin of at least 20%


Tallinn, Estonia, 22 August 2019. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group reported today unaudited results for H1/2019.

"The growth of our customer database in the first six months of 2019, to almost 500,000 customers with 40,000 installment loan applications processed per month, underlines IuteCredit's continued expansion in line with its targets. Having grown profitably, in particular in topline, we will continue to focus on improving the OPEX in the further course of the year.

It is our mission, particularly in view of rising regulatory requirements and the resulting decline in credit yields, to be ahead of the competition in terms of costs, and at the same time to create the extraordinary experience in the field of personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

For 2019 as a whole, we aim to issue more than 150 million EUR worth loans to more than 200,000 customers with the net loan portfolio growing past the 100 million EUR mark. Group revenues are expected to exceed 55 million EUR with a net profit margin of at least 20%", said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.

The full unaudited report for H1/2019 is available under https://iutecredit.com/#reports.


Contact:

IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 52 72 9

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0


About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North-Macedonia, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Until 31/06/2019, 300 people including the Management and IT team served more than 180,000 of active loan customers and worked with the pool of 480,000 customers.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


22.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2033386603
EQS News ID: 861241

 
End of News DGAP News Service

861241  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:58aNORTH ENERGY : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019
PU
01:55aCURASAN : still on track despite of weaker second quarter
EQ
01:54aROKMASTER RESOURCES : Closes $93,000 Final Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
01:52aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : Tokyo skyline reaches for new heights with $5.5 billion Mori project
RE
01:51aDutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings soar
RE
01:48aBAM 2019H1 : adjusted pre-tax loss of 27.2m; FY 2019 margin outlook of around 1% confirmed
PU
01:48aCENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Webinar Presentation - Company Update
AQ
01:47aSwiss telecom Sunrise touts $6.4 billion UPC deal, blasts shareholder as 'self-serving'
RE
01:46aACTIC : Continued adjustment with clear targets in sight
AQ
01:46aBASWARE OYJ : Change in Board of Directors of Basware
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : Strong result following agreement with Bosch
4NOVA MINERALS LTD : NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX:NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
5Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group