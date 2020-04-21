Log in
IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 6 May 2020

04/21/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 6 May 2020

21.04.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020
Invitation to earnings call on 6 May 2020

Tallinn, Estonia, 20 April 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 6 May 2020, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020.

Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.

Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1999711.

The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings call.

Contact:

IuteCredit
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 55 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com
Phone: +372 50 52 72 9

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
Sven Pauly, Consultant
Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com
Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About IuteCredit:
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.

www.iutecredit.com


21.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2033386603
WKN: A2R5LG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1024907

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024907  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024907&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
