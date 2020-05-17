Log in
Ivanhoe Capital : Robert Friedland Addresses Incorrect Information in Financial Review Article Focused on ASX-Listed Chalice Gold Mines

05/17/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-News: Ivanhoe Capital Corporation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Robert Friedland Addresses Incorrect Information in Financial Review Article Focused on ASX-Listed Chalice Gold Mines

17.05.2020 / 21:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2020) -  A story in the Australian Financial Review's (AFR) Street Talk section, headlined "Canadian billionaire Robert Friedland takes a sip of Chalice" and initially published online May 17, 2020, contains factual errors.

The story cited incorrect, anonymous information regarding Mr. Friedland and ASX-listed Chalice Gold Mines Limited. Unfortunately, the authors of the article - Sarah Thompson, Anthony Macdonald and Tim Boyd - made no attempts to contact Mr. Friedland.

Mr. Friedland may, at times, acquire and sell securities as a private investor. The disclosure of these transactions, when necessary, is made in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Information contacts

Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

56032_b07d1f2904098b40_logo.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56032

169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56032
News Source: Newsfile

17.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ivanhoe Capital Corporation
Canada
EQS News ID: 1048699

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1048699  17.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1048699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
