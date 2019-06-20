Ivar Jacobson International : Launches New Agile Use Cases Training

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivar Jacobson International (IJI), a global consulting company, today announced that it has released a new online training programme that will equip learners with the skills and techniques necessary to effectively elicit, communicate, and manage requirements using the new generation of agile use cases (Use-Case 2.0) for their agile programmes and frameworks like SAFe®, Scrum at Scale and Disciplined Agile.

Dr. Ivar Jacobson first developed the technique of use cases to capture requirements while working at Ericsson. They then became widely adopted after the success of his book "Use-Case-Driven Approach." Since then, the phrase 'use cases' has become ubiquitous and has made its way into all sorts of everyday conversations.

Just as software development methodologies have evolved to be lean and agile; use cases has evolved to help teams sharpen their focus on the delivery of value.

"The latest ideas, particularly the concept of 'slicing' use cases, allows it to be used for small agile development teams producing applications," explained Dr. Ivar Jacobson, Chairman of Ivar Jacobson. "More importantly, Use-Case 2.0 seamlessly scales up to large projects producing the most complex of systems, which is where many teams struggle to use other agile requirements techniques like user stories. Use-Case 2.0 provides all the benefits of user stories with the ability to scale when necessary and easily see how all the requirements relate to each other across all kinds of systems – hardware, software and peopleware."

Use-Case 2.0 is light, agile and lean and IJI's new Use-Case 2.0 online learning course is the only use case course on the market equipping learners with requirement skills to work more in-tune with agile teams.

"Agile use cases has turned out to be the perfect solution for replacing or improving customer journey and story mapping, to provide the business context, functional scope and just-in-time value-driven scenarios that fuel a prioritized backlog for agile delivery. My client, a major US bank, has found IJI's online course to be an excellent way to augment hands-on training and also to on-board new analysts," said Bernie Clark, Principal Consultant of Scivian LLC. "The experience is user-friendly and delivered in bite-sized chunks that are easy to consume. The student is taken through the fundamentals of creating high-quality use cases before being introduced to the key slicing technique of Use-Case 2.0 that supports agile development. I highly recommend this course."

The new online course is available at https://pages.services/ss.ivarjacobson.com/use-case-training.

About Ivar Jacobson International

Ivar Jacobson International is a global consulting company that is passionate about improving team performance and optimizing and de-risking the delivery of technology to provide tangible business value. Our team of high-caliber consultants, innovators and strategists have deep knowledge and skills and have empowered some of the world's biggest brands and government agencies – accelerating software development teams and improving agile value delivery. Our toolkit of intellectual assets and ready-to-go practices enables our consultants to rapidly kick-start engagements tailored to the unique needs of our clients – providing exceptional results with lasting impact. Learn more at www.ivarjacobson.com.

Contact:

Leigh Ann Empey

6132767995

216710@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivar-jacobson-international-launches-new-agile-use-cases-training-300871739.html

SOURCE Ivar Jacobson International